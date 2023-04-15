Shopping This ‘Soft and Flattering’ Puff Sleeve Top Is a Fun Take on a Classic T-Shirt—and It’s Only $24 The best-seller has 4,500 five-star ratings. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Do you gravitate towards trendy pieces or classic finds? To get the most wear out of the items in their closets, most people like to have a mixture of both. But space is often limited, so it’s always exciting to find a style that carefully toes the line between on-trend and timeless—and Amazon shoppers highlight this fun puff sleeve top that checks both boxes for just $24. The Xieerduo puff sleeve top is one of the top-selling options in Amazon’s Women’s T-Shirts category with nearly 4,500 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. The lightweight, pull-on style is made from 60 percent polyester, 35 percent rayon, and 5 percent spandex for a soft and slightly stretchy feel, and it’s available in 44 colors and patterns in sizes XXS to XXL. Amazon To buy: $24; amazon.com. “I love this elevated T-shirt. The fabric is soft and flattering, and it washes great,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The fit is great, and the shirt looks exactly like the picture! I love it,” shared a different shopper. Classic styles are oftentimes the easiest to wear because they match almost anything in your wardrobe, and that’s definitely true about this puff sleeve top. While temperatures are continuing to rise throughout spring, wear it with jeans or leggings and a comfy pair of sneakers. Once summer arrives, switch to shorts, skirts, and cute sandals. Amazon To buy: $24; amazon.com. “This is a great shirt to dress up or down. It’s a very flattering fit and good quality,” confirmed a shopper who purchased two of the T-shirts. Another shopper said they “love the quality, color, and fit” of the top. If you’re looking for a new easy-to-wear T-shirt to add to your spring and summer rotation, don’t miss out on the Xieerduo puff sleeve style while you can scoop one up in tons of colors and patterns for as little as $24. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off Put an End to Spring Allergies With This Dyson Air Purifier and Cooling Fan That’s $100 Off at Amazon This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a ‘Little Gem,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s $520 Off