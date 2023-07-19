I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target

Including appliances, decor, and furniture—starting at just $5.

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 19, 2023 06:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

A year ago, I moved across the country into a mostly furnished apartment. I didn’t have to worry about buying much outside of a few things like pillows and cozy sheets. But when I moved into a new apartment at the beginning of this month, I quickly realized just how many things I’m missing. My first thought was to head to my go-to retailer for all things home-related.  

I first snatched up some of Target’s cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and a few other things I probably didn’t need, but my apartment is still missing a laundry list of items. Now, I’m focused on finding furniture, decor, and appliances, and the shopper-loved items I’ve already added to my cart start at just $5. Keep scrolling for my seemingly never-finished Target shopping list.

14 Home Pieces in My Target Cart

Threshold Amherst Horizontal Dresser

Target Amherst Horizontal Dresser

Target

As a shopping writer, I pride myself on finding the best deals for readers—and myself. I’ve been eyeing Threshold’s Amherst Horizontal Dresser for a few months, and right now it’s discounted by $60. Made of pine wood, the dresser’s rich brown color and mid-century-inspired design will add charm and warmth to any room. It has a 54-inch length, and the six roomy drawers provide plenty of storage for one person’s belongings. For a personal touch, I suggest swapping the stainless steel knobs with bold brass ones like these oversized disc knobs from Sumner Street Home Hardware

Christopher Knight Home Darlah Firewood Table

Target Christopher Knight Home Darlah Firwood Table

Target

Even though I don’t live in a tiny apartment anymore, I still gravitate toward space-saving furniture. This C-shaped table caught my attention as an affordable, convenient option for my living room or bedroom. Its connected feet can slide under a bed or couch, providing additional floor space for my cat to enjoy. The side table, available in three sizes, even serves double duty as a TV tray or desk. Hundreds of Target customers call it “the perfect little table,” and it’s up to 35 percent off right now. 

Opalhouse Southport Three-Piece Motion Chat Set

Target Southport 3pc Motion Chat Set

Target

I’m a fan of Opalhouse’s comfortable furniture pieces, and the Southport three-piece outdoor set is no exception. It consists of two wicker chairs with cushions and a tiny accent table, all of which are rust- and weather-resistant. I love the set’s neutral design that matches anything, and I plan to toss a couple of throw pillows on the seats for a pop of color. 

Opalhouse Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Doormat

Target Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Door Mat Warm

Target

Despite a no-shoes policy in my house, dirt always manages to find its way from the front door to the shoe rack. That's why I'm in the market for an effective and cute doormat—particularly one that doesn't boast a kitschy design. Opalhouse's half-circle door mat fits the bill as an equal parts adorable and absorbent option thanks to its inviting floral pattern and 100 percent coir construction. Plus, its PVC-backing prevents it from sliding all over the floor. Best of all, it’s only $13.

Nuloom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug

Target nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug

Target

I owned this Nuloom rug a few years ago and had to sell it upon moving, but now that it’s up to 36 percent off, I’m buying it again. Available in two neutral colors, the Moroccan rug has a lattice pattern and tassel details, which add elegance and texture to any room. You can place it in a high traffic area thanks to its stain-resistant, durable, and surprisingly soft polyester material. Shop the rug in 21 sizes.

Opalhouse Carved Light Woodtone Ball Curtain Rod

Target Carved Light Woodtone Ball Curtain Rod Natural

Target

If you live in a rental, you may not like your unit's current hardware. One easy way to elevate your space is by replacing knobs, handles, and curtain rods. I've had my eye on this Opalhouse curtain rod for a while, and hundreds of Target shoppers confirm it's worth every cent due to its elegant design, easy installation, and sturdy construction. Each order includes an adjustable rod, two carved accent balls, and all the necessary mounting hardware.

Pillowfort Wake Up Light Rise With Wood Nightlight

Target Wake Up Light Rise with Wood Nightlight

Target

Target’s children's home decor line, Pillowfort, secretly has some of the coolest and cutest finds, including this wooden nightlight. You can display the time and set its soothing light to go off in 15, 30, or 60 minutes. It also has a popular sunrise alarm feature to help you wake up calmly, and it’s available for just $25.

Want to see what else I have in my Target cart? Peruse the rest of my top picks below.

Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

Target Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Quilted Striped Lumbar Pillow

Target Quilted Stripe Lumbar Bed Pillow

Target

Brightroom Round Vanity Organizer

Target Round Vanity Organizer with Wood Handles

Target

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

Target Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

Target

Brita 12-Cup Stream Filter As You Pour Water Pitcher

Target Brita 12-Cup Stream Filter As You Pour Water Pitcher

Target

Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift Off Upright Vacuum

Target BISSELL CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum

Target

Threshold Four-Pack Cotton Chambray Dishcloths

Target 4pk Cotton Chambray Dishcloths Blue

Target
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

A Herschel pink bag on a two-toned blue background.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 43% on Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and More
Robot Vacuum Combo 74% Off Tout
We Can’t Believe This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is $520 Off Right Now on Amazon
Ruggable 20% Off Sale Tout
Woah, Everything at Ruggable Is 20% Off for Its Birthday Sale—Including the New Barbie Collection
Related Articles
Target Compete Sale (I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer...) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Curtains and Window Treatments Guide
Your Guide to Curtains and Window Treatments
Best Nightstands
The 20 Best Nightstands of 2023
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
scandinavian style
What to Buy from Your Favorite Home Stores, According to Design Experts
Maximalist Living Room
10 Maximalist Decor Ideas That Prove (Sometimes) More is More
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Home office overlooking window
20 Home Office Ideas That Will Make You Want to Work All Day
best places to buy bedding
The 15 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
design-choices-to-upgrade-GettyImages-1156010986
10 Small Design Upgrades to Add Character to a New Home
Parker Ikat Sleeve Top Curtains Set
The 19 Best Places to Buy Curtains
Better Homes & Gardens Tarren 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The 12 Best Patio Dining Sets of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture of 2023
One of the best floating shelves on a pink background.
The 12 Best Floating Shelves of 2023