Home I'm a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I'm Eyeing at Target Including appliances, decor, and furniture—starting at just $5. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. A year ago, I moved across the country into a mostly furnished apartment. I didn't have to worry about buying much outside of a few things like pillows and cozy sheets. But when I moved into a new apartment at the beginning of this month, I quickly realized just how many things I'm missing. My first thought was to head to my go-to retailer for all things home-related. I first snatched up some of Target’s cleaning supplies, light bulbs, and a few other things I probably didn’t need, but my apartment is still missing a laundry list of items. Now, I’m focused on finding furniture, decor, and appliances, and the shopper-loved items I’ve already added to my cart start at just $5. Keep scrolling for my seemingly never-finished Target shopping list. 14 Home Pieces in My Target Cart Threshold Amherst Horizontal Dresser, $340 (was $400) Christopher Knight Home Darlah Firewood Table, From $23 (was from $32) Opalhouse Southport Three-Piece Motion Chat Set, $450 Opalhouse Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Door Mat, $13 Nuloom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug, From $32 (was from $35) Opalhouse Carved Light Woodtone Ball Curtain Rod, From $28 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Quilted Striped Lumbar Pillow, $30 Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket, $16 (was $20) Pillowfort Wake Up Light Rise With Wood Nightlight, $25 Brightroom Round Vanity Organizer with Wood Handles, $15 (was $18) Brita 12-Cup Stream Filter As You Pour Water Pitcher, $36 Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine, $100 (was $130) Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift Off Upright Vacuum, $170 (was $237) Threshold Four-Pack Cotton Chambray Dishcloths, $5 (was $6) Threshold Amherst Horizontal Dresser Target Buy on Target $400 $340 As a shopping writer, I pride myself on finding the best deals for readers—and myself. I’ve been eyeing Threshold’s Amherst Horizontal Dresser for a few months, and right now it’s discounted by $60. Made of pine wood, the dresser’s rich brown color and mid-century-inspired design will add charm and warmth to any room. It has a 54-inch length, and the six roomy drawers provide plenty of storage for one person’s belongings. For a personal touch, I suggest swapping the stainless steel knobs with bold brass ones like these oversized disc knobs from Sumner Street Home Hardware. Christopher Knight Home Darlah Firewood Table Target Buy on Target $32 $22 Even though I don’t live in a tiny apartment anymore, I still gravitate toward space-saving furniture. This C-shaped table caught my attention as an affordable, convenient option for my living room or bedroom. Its connected feet can slide under a bed or couch, providing additional floor space for my cat to enjoy. The side table, available in three sizes, even serves double duty as a TV tray or desk. Hundreds of Target customers call it “the perfect little table,” and it’s up to 35 percent off right now. Opalhouse Southport Three-Piece Motion Chat Set Target Buy on Target $450 I’m a fan of Opalhouse’s comfortable furniture pieces, and the Southport three-piece outdoor set is no exception. It consists of two wicker chairs with cushions and a tiny accent table, all of which are rust- and weather-resistant. I love the set’s neutral design that matches anything, and I plan to toss a couple of throw pillows on the seats for a pop of color. Opalhouse Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Doormat Target Buy on Target $13 Despite a no-shoes policy in my house, dirt always manages to find its way from the front door to the shoe rack. That's why I'm in the market for an effective and cute doormat—particularly one that doesn't boast a kitschy design. Opalhouse's half-circle door mat fits the bill as an equal parts adorable and absorbent option thanks to its inviting floral pattern and 100 percent coir construction. Plus, its PVC-backing prevents it from sliding all over the floor. Best of all, it’s only $13. Nuloom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug Target Buy on Target $35 $32 I owned this Nuloom rug a few years ago and had to sell it upon moving, but now that it’s up to 36 percent off, I’m buying it again. Available in two neutral colors, the Moroccan rug has a lattice pattern and tassel details, which add elegance and texture to any room. You can place it in a high traffic area thanks to its stain-resistant, durable, and surprisingly soft polyester material. Shop the rug in 21 sizes. Opalhouse Carved Light Woodtone Ball Curtain Rod Target Buy on Target $28 If you live in a rental, you may not like your unit's current hardware. One easy way to elevate your space is by replacing knobs, handles, and curtain rods. I've had my eye on this Opalhouse curtain rod for a while, and hundreds of Target shoppers confirm it's worth every cent due to its elegant design, easy installation, and sturdy construction. Each order includes an adjustable rod, two carved accent balls, and all the necessary mounting hardware. Pillowfort Wake Up Light Rise With Wood Nightlight Target Buy on Target $25 Target’s children's home decor line, Pillowfort, secretly has some of the coolest and cutest finds, including this wooden nightlight. You can display the time and set its soothing light to go off in 15, 30, or 60 minutes. It also has a popular sunrise alarm feature to help you wake up calmly, and it’s available for just $25. Want to see what else I have in my Target cart? Peruse the rest of my top picks below. Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket Target Buy on Target $20 $16 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Quilted Striped Lumbar Pillow Target Buy on Target $30 Brightroom Round Vanity Organizer Target Buy on Target $18 $15 Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine Target Buy on Target $130 $100 Brita 12-Cup Stream Filter As You Pour Water Pitcher Target Buy on Target $36 Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift Off Upright Vacuum Target Buy on Target $237 $170 Threshold Four-Pack Cotton Chambray Dishcloths Target Buy on Target $6 $5