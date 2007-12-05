How to Write the Perfect Note

An Example

This gift is late in coming, but the excitement and the happiness for you both and Will has been there from day one. I am so happy that you guys were blessed with a beautiful son and I can’t wait to be a part of Will’s life. Everybody needs a crazy aunt in California! I can’t wait to meet him and share in his life. You two are amazing and I hope you know that I am here for you always and love your new family very much. Also, I am available for babysitting when you need a trip, ha ha. Love you, Courtney

Why It Works

The writer adds humor and reminds the recipients of who she is. And she assures them of a continued relationship with her nod to the future.

A compliment to the couple is a nice way to end, and here it might bolster the confidence of first-time parents.

This is the perfect way to handle a belated note: Acknowledge the tardiness, then move on. It also says that the recipients have been on the writer’s mind, a loving sentiment.



How To Write One