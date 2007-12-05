How to Write the Perfect Note
Birthday Greetings
An Example
Dear Mom:
I want to be the first to wish you a very happy birthday…so I’m sending this card a little early. I’m enclosing a gift card to the nursery—I know you’ve been planning your garden layout and hopefully this will come in handy. I’m really looking forward to our visit in June—it’ll be great to spend some time with you and Dad! Know that I’m thinking of you on your special day—we’ll talk in the evening after your birthday party! I love you! Angela
Why It Works
- Sending a note ahead of time is a nice change from the more common late card. The writer also makes it clear that she didn’t misremember the day—very important.
- The writer shows how well she knows her mother and the thought she has put into the gift. And she demonstrates that she listens rather than tunes out, which is the best gift a parent can receive.
- By saying she’s anticipating the visit, the sender is expressing how much her mom means to her.
How To Write One
- Compliment the recipient’s best qualities. Take advantage of the opportunity to say why loved ones are special: “I’m so lucky to have such a caring, supportive, funny friend” or “I’m so proud of you for being such a compassionate person.”
- Turn a birthday card into a thank-you note. Tell someone what a difference he or she makes to your life.
- Focus on the year ahead and what you hope it brings: joy, success, a new job, celebrations, possibilities. This goes a long way toward personalizing a card.
- Don’t assume people are thrilled about a birthday. Some folks aren’t. And if age is an issue, don’t point out the number in the card. Emphasize the person, not the milestone.
Celebratory Notes
An Example
This gift is late in coming, but the excitement and the happiness for you both and Will has been there from day one. I am so happy that you guys were blessed with a beautiful son and I can’t wait to be a part of Will’s life. Everybody needs a crazy aunt in California! I can’t wait to meet him and share in his life. You two are amazing and I hope you know that I am here for you always and love your new family very much. Also, I am available for babysitting when you need a trip, ha ha. Love you, Courtney
Why It Works
- The writer adds humor and reminds the recipients of who she is. And she assures them of a continued relationship with her nod to the future.
- A compliment to the couple is a nice way to end, and here it might bolster the confidence of first-time parents.
- This is the perfect way to handle a belated note: Acknowledge the tardiness, then move on. It also says that the recipients have been on the writer’s mind, a loving sentiment.
How To Write One
- Be specific with compliments. For newlyweds, commend the couple on their choice of partners; for new parents, remark on how great they are sure to be with the baby. During a life transition, it means the world to hear an optimistic voice.
- Don’t give advice. If anything, reassure the recipient that he or she has all the tools to handle what’s to come.
- Focus on an achievement. Say what impresses you about the recipient. Or take note of future plans and wish him or her luck.
- Draw on someone else’s knowledge. If you’re not close enough to the person to base a compliment on your own experience, make use of someone else’s: “Your parents are always talking about how proud they are of you.”
Condolence Notes
An Example
Dear Karen:
I was so sorry to hear about your Dad. He was a very special man—a running (and life) inspiration to me, and I will always cherish the memory of our rainy, post-wedding run across the Brooklyn Bridge. I know how close your family is, and that love and strength will help you during this difficult time. You’ve also got friends—like me—who love you and will be there for whatever you need. I will find you after the New Year and keep you in my thoughts. With love, Bob
Why It Works
- Memories of the deceased mean a lot, especially warm stories that illustrate a connection. This is an invaluable gift to someone going through a loss.
- Zeroing in on a positive will help a mourner feel supported at a vulnerable time.
- Mentioning that you will be there for whatever the recipient needs is great reminder for the grieving, who often feel alone in their emotion.
How To Write One
- Don’t be afraid to send a sympathy note. People shy away from writing because they don’t want to remind the grieving of their loss or they don’t know what to say. But holding back sends the wrong message.
- If you’re at a loss, be honest. Write “I don’t know what to say, but I want you to know I’m thinking of you.”
- Use the deceased’s name. This helps both you and the recipient feel connected to him or her.
- Never tell people to look on the bright side. “He’s better off” is more hurtful than helpful.
- Avoid using the words died and dead. A better phrase is “your loss,” because that’s what the recipient is struggling with.