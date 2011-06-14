Don’t bring ordinary wine to a spot with a list. Not only is it an insult to the restaurant, but it’s also a waste of your money. However, there are certain occasions in which it’s appropriate to bring wine to a restaurant even though it has a list. Perhaps it’s your anniversary and you’d like to drink the wine you drank at your wedding, or you have a bottle that is mature and you want to drink it when you reunite with your childhood friends at dinner. It’s polite to inform the restaurant if you decide to bring your own, so call ahead and ask about the corkage policy. They’ll tell you the fee for bringing your own bottle, which can run anywhere from $5 to $50.