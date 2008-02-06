Stationery for Every Occasion

Fill-in-the-blanks stationery. "Useful for small events, like a dinner party for 12," says Megan Kuntze, brand director for Crane & Co., a stationery manufacturer. And you won't have to worry that you'll accidentally leave out an important detail.



Blank note cards. These are popular because they allow for personal expression, says Patti Stracher, manager of the National Stationery Show, held in New York City. "The resurgence of ink on paper," she adds, "is part of a drive toward distinguishing oneself from the constant flow of e-mail and text messages." Cherre Berry, owner of Cherre Berry Paper, agrees: "Handwritten notes directly reflect the person who wrote them. My sister has the sloppiest penmanship, but when I get a card from her, it still makes me happy, because her sloppy writing reminds me of her."



Tiny Print Pool A2 Stationery by Paper Source

Recycled paper. Moss-colored envelopes.

To buy: $9 for 10 cards*, paper-source.com.





Gold Airplane and Suitcase Cards by Dempsey & Carroll

Beveled edges.

To buy: $55 per box, dempseyandcarroll.com.





Monogram Cards by Mrs. John L. Strong

Initials from A to Z are hand engraved and stamped in silver on an octagonal seal.

To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available.





"Call Me" Calling Cards by Paper Source

Printed on recycled paper.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find similar products at paper-source.com.





Aviary Desk Set by Violet

A selection of note cards, stationery sheets, and envelopes in a fabric-covered box. Cotton paper. Soy and vegetable inks.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find similar produces at elumdesigns.com.





*All prices include envelopes.