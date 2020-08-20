Etiquette Tips for Staying Safe, Sane, and Your Best Self While Social Distancing

By now, we’ve all seen the comedic drawing comparing someone’s mask-escaping nose to a penis drooping over the top of a pair of underpants. We’ve read reports of house parties where dozens of unmasked people got sick—and also of protests, where thousands of masked ones didn’t. We have, it seems, been some combination of our best and worst selves during this pandemic, but we have a little more time (alas) to do this better. So let’s start with a silver lining: the quandaries and awkwardness of social distancing actually give us an opportunity to work on being the compassionate, kind, intelligent people we want to be anyway. And to work on the skills we need to live well in community, such as communicating well, taking responsibility for ourselves, and setting clear boundaries. “This is true for women in particular,” explains Lauren R. Taylor, director of the self-empowerment organization Defend Yourself. “There are all kinds of reasons we don’t have these skills.” And we need them now, maybe more than ever.