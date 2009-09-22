Readers say:

Ladies first: 52.3%

Whoever gets there first. This is the 21st century! 24.2%

The man goes first so he can push the door for the woman: 23.5%

Experts say: Step back, ladies. It may seem counterintuitive, but by taking the lead at a revolving door, a man is being chivalrous, saving you the effort of (heaven forbid) pushing the door. “A gentleman should always go first and assist the woman through the revolving door, and I observe this on a daily basis,” says Joe Snyder, a doorman at the Park Hyatt Chicago hotel.