Whether it's a chatty coworker in the next cubicle, or a fellow train passenger who can't stop chewing crunchy potato chips, those loud, annoying noises can put you in a seriously bad mood. Enter Real Simple's new podcast, "I Want to Like You," where Editor Kristin van Ogtrop will call in the experts every week to help you deal with irritating people in your life. This week, she consulted NYU Langone Medical Center's Dr. Barron Lerner and etiquette expert Jodi RR Smith to help her handle the loud people she comes across every day—in the movie theater, on the train, and in the office.



If loud noises drive you nuts, it might not be your fault: You could have a disorder called misophonia, which actually makes certain noises intolerable—and Lerner, who has the condition, can help. Then again, maybe it's just your average irritation—if that's the case, Smith offers a few practical solutions. Listen to the full podcast below, and be sure to subscribe on iTunes to hear future episodes.