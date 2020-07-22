How to Deal With Your Noisy Neighbors While You’re All Stuck at Home All Day

On the flipside, it’s also annoying to have your neighbors tell you to be quiet—especially if you’re trying to unwind after a long, hard day. According to Wheeler, the only way a productive, positive conversation can happen is if both parties understand each other’s perspectives.

“When we get angry and confront, we are often more focused on proving that the other person is wrong,” he says. “If we communicate our request and help them understand, it's much more likely to go well and preserve the relationship with your neighbor.”

If you want to ask your neighbor to keep it down, Wheeler recommends explaining why you need some peace and quiet. Sure, this might be obvious to you, but spelling it out will lay the groundwork for open, honest communication. So, what exactly are you supposed to say? Wheeler recommends something like this:

"Hey, I don't mean to be a pain, but I can hear your music and it’s making it difficult to go to sleep. I have to be up at 6 a.m. for work and I really need some sleep. Could you turn it down a bit?"

All you have to do is hit send or work up the nerve to knock.