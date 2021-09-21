A Lesson in Group Text Etiquette—to Send to All Your Friends

Keep it to people you know

It's all too easy for people to keep adding in new members, but keeping the circle tight makes sense. "Everyone should know each other at least," Swann says. "If you have no dealings with each other, the group is probably a little too large."

Think about the purpose of the group when you're deciding who to include—if it's the bridal party text string, you may not need to include the parents of the bride and groom (or even the bride and groom themselves), as they may not need or want the details of the bachelorette party plans.