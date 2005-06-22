Getting Ready for Overnight Guests

While most out-of-towners expect to be living out of a suitcase, guests will feel more at home if they can unpack the essentials. Also, providing them with a place to unpack means they'll be less likely to drape clothes all over the spare bedroom or living room. A garment rack ($35, containerstore.com) provides extra hanging space. You can also use it to hang damp clothes in the laundry room or as a coat rack at your next party.



A suitcase stand ($30, containerstore.com) makes the case more accessible than it would be on the floor, so guests will be more likely to keep their stuff in order. If you have a spare bedroom, store linens, towels, and other items reserved for guests in one or two dresser drawers. When you make the bed for guests and set out the towels, you'll immediately have two empty drawers for their clothing.