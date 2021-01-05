10 Life-Changing Winter Products You Can Shop at Amazon—All Under $60

Ditch the classic ice scraper you’ve got lying under your back seat for one that targets specific areas of your car. One side is made with a flattened surface designed to get snow out of the way, while the other has raised, scratch-proof prongs that scrape away tough, caked-on ice. The cone shape is ideal for targeting spots like side mirrors, windshields, and side windows.

“Just like magic,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They work exactly as I was hoping they would, exponentially cutting down the time for clearing your car off.”