10 Life-Changing Winter Products You Can Shop at Amazon—All Under $60

As much as we'd like to think of winter as a dreamy season filled with cozy nights by the fire and comforting recipes, the reality is a little...colder. Chilly weather brings all sorts of unique challenges: The hours you'll spend scraping your car, perpetually wet and salt-stained floors, and trying to figure out new ways to make memories while cooped up at home. But with great hardship comes great innovation. There are a surprising number of clever tools and gadgets that make winter struggles evaporate into thin (albeit frigid) air—and Amazon has them all.
We found everything, from intensive hand cream that treats and prevents dry, cracked skin (even in the depths of winter), a fire starter kit that makes lighting bonfires and grills a breeze, and a soup mug that comes with an attached section built especially for crackers. The best part? They're all under $60.
These 10 life-changing gadgets and accessories will make your winter warmer, cozier, and less chaotic. Shop them all below.
Ditch the classic ice scraper you’ve got lying under your back seat for one that targets specific areas of your car. One side is made with a flattened surface designed to get snow out of the way, while the other has raised, scratch-proof prongs that scrape away tough, caked-on ice. The cone shape is ideal for targeting spots like side mirrors, windshields, and side windows.
“Just like magic,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They work exactly as I was hoping they would, exponentially cutting down the time for clearing your car off.”
Sometimes starting a bonfire ends up being more work than fun. Ensure quality time around the fire with this charcoal starter kit. According to the brand, the wax-and-wood blended pellets light quickly, even during poor weather. For best use, simply place a pellet inside a fire pit, barbecue, or campfire, and light. The flames start quickly without a ton of effort—in other words, it’s a really easy way to spark up some memories.
Prevent your entryway from becoming a splash zone with this top-rated simple solution. Stalwart’s All Weather Shoe Tray comes in three sizes that can fit multiple pairs of adult winter boots. Keep it in your mudroom or leave it outside—either way, it’ll prevent puddles and keep the area free from excess dirt.
Once winter is over, you can use it under dog bowls, plant pots, and under sinks. To clean the tray, simply rinse it in your sink, or outside with a hose.
Amazon’s best-selling snow pants are made with a material called Thermatech; it keeps your body warm without weighing you down. The water, wind, and snow-resistant bottoms come with sweat-wicking lining on the inside, as well as reinforced ankles to ensure your legs stay dry.
“Wore them almost every day on our ski trip and they were awesome,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Warm, waterproof and comfortable.”
There’s nothing more tedious than trying to repair dry, cracked hands in the middle of winter. Speed up (or prevent) that process using the intense hand cream that has close to 22,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. The treatment forms a protective layer around your hands to keep them feeling hydrated and relieved.
“I deliver mail so the elements greatly affect my hands and regular lotion wasn’t cutting it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “As soon as I started using this I could feel and see a difference. It also lasts a very long
This unique mug adds some fun to winter meals and snacks. It’s made to fit soup and crackers in two separate (but connected) bowls that allow for easy dipping. The mug is an accessory that anyone around the house could use, and it makes for a quirky gift. You can make good use out of it with other tasty combinations like chips and dip, or hummus and veggies.
You’ve likely heard of heated blankets, so why not take it a step further with a heated mattress pad? Sunbeam’s pad comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. Plus, it has 10 heat settings and an automatic shut-off after 10 hours of use. Chilly sleepers say it’s a total game changer.
“One of the best inventions ever,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “We keep our furnace lower at night and this keeps our bed nice and warm.”
Whether you’re in the mood for sweet or savory, a fondue pot can help fulfill your cravings in a fun and interactive way. This accessory is easy to pull out on nights when you’re entertaining guests, and helps liven up weeknights spent at home.
“What a great appliance for those of us who love fondue but don't always want to deal with sterno cans,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The ceramic lining is awesome. Nothing sticks to it and it makes cleanup a breeze!”
Give your ride some extra TLC with a cover that fights off weather damage year-round. The windshield protector absorbs heat from the sun in the winter to prevent a build-up of snow and ice. In the summer, it stops the inside of your car from becoming a sauna.
Even better: You don’t need any tools to install it. Simply wrap the elastic bands around each side mirror for secure placement.
You can keep cozy and bring your favorite blanket with you wherever you go with the Felicigeely Blanket Sweatshirt that combines two of winter’s most crucial items. The top-rated sweatshirt comes in eight colors, including checkered red and bright pink.
“So cozy, so warm, so soft keeps you in a cocoon of snuggles,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s like being held by the blanket of your dreams.”