What Is Green Monday? Plus, All the Sales You’ll Want to Shop
Finish your holiday shopping with special discounts and free shipping.
Today marks another shopping holiday, but unlike Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it’s likely you haven’t heard of this one. Monday, December 11 is Green Monday—a day when you can find sales and discounts at your favorite retailers. A quick Google search reveals that the “holiday” originated in 2007, when eBay dubbed the second Monday in December Green Monday, stating that it was one of the retailer’s most profitable days. Ten years ago, online shoppers would need to buffer their orders for shipping purposes, and many retailers would advertise Green Monday as the last day that for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. However, now that many online retailers offer faster shipping options (hello, Amazon Prime guaranteed two-day!), the day has become more symbolic. Though you’re not likely to score as incredible a deal as you would on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, if you’re still in the market for buying gifts, it’s a good day to act. Below, all the info (and promo codes) you’ll need to take advantage of the sales at your favorite stores.
Best Green Monday Deals 2017:
- Bare Necessities: Up to 50 percent off sitewide and free shipping with code FREESHIP
- Baublebar: 30 percent off everything with code GIFT30
- Bed Bath & Beyond: $30 off all Keurig machines and 20 percent off select K-Cups
- Birchbox: Spend $30+, get 10 percent off; spend $50+, get 15 percent off; spend $75+, get 25 percent off; ACES members get 25 percent off all purchases over $30.
- Bloomingdale's: Extra 25-45 percent off select items
- Bobbi Brown: 20 percent off purchases under $99, 25 percent off purchases $100-199, 30 percent off purchase over $200.
- Brooks Brothers: Extra 25 percent off online clearance
- Brookstone: Buy one, get one 50 percent off with code DEC50
- eBags: 25 percent off with code SAVE25
- Gap: 45 percent off your purchase with code MERRY, and an extra 10 percent off everything with code STYLE
- JCPenney: Extra 30 percent off when you spend $100 or more or extra 25 percent off with no minimum purchase required with code 7HURRY
- J. Crew: 40 percent off everything with free shipping with code NICELIST
- Lands’ End: 50 percent off full-price styles and free shipping on orders over $50 with code SING and pin 8942
- Last Call Neiman Marcus: Free two-day shipping when you spend $99, plus 40 percent to 80 percent off select styles
- Macy's: Take an extra 30 percent off select departments with code FRIEND
- Mark & Graham: 20 percent off select stocking stuffers with code HOLIDAY
- Neiman Marcus: Earn up to a $300 gift card with your select regular priced purchase of at least $200 with code BONUS. Take an additional 20 percent off online clearance
- Nordstrom: Up to 60 percent off select designer clothing and home accessories
- Pottery Barn: 20 percent off orders under $1,000, 25 percent off orders over $1000
- Saks OFF 5th: Up to 80 percent off select items
- Sephora: Get a free trial-size of Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation in the shade of your choice with $25 purchase using code UHD4YOU
- Target: Save $20 for every $100 you spend
- TUMI: 40 percent off select online exclusives
- Stuart Weitzman: Free overnight shipping with code GREENMONDAY17
- Urban Outfitters: Select styles 50 percent off
- West Elm: 20 percent off purchases under $1,000; 25 percent off purchases over $1,000; 30 percent off purchases over $3,000
- Williams-Sonoma: 20 percent off one item and free fast shipping using code GIFT