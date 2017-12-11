What Is Green Monday? Plus, All the Sales You’ll Want to Shop

Today marks another shopping holiday, but unlike Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it’s likely you haven’t heard of this one. Monday, December 11 is Green Monday—a day when you can find sales and discounts at your favorite retailers. A quick Google search reveals that the “holiday” originated in 2007, when eBay dubbed the second Monday in December Green Monday, stating that it was one of the retailer’s most profitable days. Ten years ago, online shoppers would need to buffer their orders for shipping purposes, and many retailers would advertise Green Monday as the last day that for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. However, now that many online retailers offer faster shipping options (hello, Amazon Prime guaranteed two-day!), the day has become more symbolic. Though you’re not likely to score as incredible a deal as you would on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, if you’re still in the market for buying gifts, it’s a good day to act. Below, all the info (and promo codes) you’ll need to take advantage of the sales at your favorite stores.