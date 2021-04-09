You Can Buy Vaccine Card Protectors on Amazon for Just $4

There's a good chance that a 4-by-3-inch piece of paper will soon become one of your most valuable belongings. Yes, we're talking about the proof of vaccination card everyone gets upon receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Many speculate that this will be your ticket to returning to formerly normal activities, like going to large events or traveling without quarantining. That's why it's so important to keep it safe.
To safeguard proof of your vaccination, it's a good idea to take a picture of your card as a backup for your records. Then, you may want to protect the paper itself. You could laminate it, but that might pose problems down the line if you need to get a second dose or a booster shot later on. To get around this, some Amazon shoppers are buying waterproof plastic sleeves to make sure their cards won't get damaged.
Despite the fact that vaccines have only recently become widely accessible to the public, you can already find plenty of vaccine card protectors on Amazon. Most are simple plastic sleeves that you can easily slip your card into with holes for lanyards or badge reels. This way, the card stays safe, but you can still take it out to update it as needed.
Eventually, records of your vaccination status may be digitized, but for now a single card is all you have to prove when and where you got your shots. And since it’s too large to fit inside a standard wallet, a separate plastic sleeve is a great way to keep yours protected.
Top-rated options on Amazon cost as little as $4 and already have some positive reviews from newly vaccinated card holders who say they fit just right and offer protection against damage. You can order one at a time or grab packs of two or more.
Keep scrolling to shop a few vaccine card sleeves you can order from Amazon today.