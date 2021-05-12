What You Need to Know About Vaccine Passports

While some outdoor events may be open to unvaccinated people, events that limit their audience to vaccinated people are often allowed to increase their capacity—which makes it enticing for many event producers to require vaccines to get into the event. And already, many of the first events on sale now are requiring proof of vaccination.

"Although the Biden administration has said it will not implement a federal vaccine passport or mandate, major cities like New York are requiring vaccine passports to enter large sporting events, concerts, and other gatherings that have been very limited until now," Fergus says.