Basic Vacation Essentials Packing Checklist

Even the best-laid vacation plans can be easily dashed by something as simple as forgetting to pack the creature comforts and small necessities that you, well, need. Frustratingly, it always seems to be the obvious, everyday things that you use all the time (your glasses, for example, or your toothbrush—doh!) that get left out of the suitcase, and consequently left behind. But fear not—we’ve come up with this handy list to ensure that exact scenario never happens again, and that you can confidently head off on your next trip sans that nagging “I think I’m forgetting something” feeling. Conveniently broken down into categories that include everything from health and beauty items to “equipment” like batteries and phone chargers, and structured in interactive, checklist form, tick each box as you pack each essential away, and you’ll be prepared for stress-free fun, wherever you’re headed. (We intentionally left out clothing since that varies so widely, but try our Beach Vacation Packing List for a comprehensive review of what you’ll need if you’re heading somewhere warm, or our Ski Trip Packing Checklist if you’re bound for colder climes). Bon voyage!