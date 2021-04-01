How to Travel the World After You Retire

As with any other part of your financial picture, your golden year excursions should be carefully planned well in advance. By five to 10 years before your planned retirement age, you (hopefully) have a robust savings account, a retirement fund your employer matches, and a strategy for how you’ll make ends meet once you’re no longer doing the 9-to-5 grind.

But how much money will you actually have when you do retire? According to data from the Federal Reserve, the average 65- to 69-year old has $206,819.53 in retirement savings. When you tally up your mortgage, utilities, and other expenses, that may not last as long as you’d like. That’s why financial therapist Erika Wasserman suggests a separate fund for retirement travel—and, more importantly, a budget to give you the wiggle-room you need to make it a reality.

“First, define how you want to retire,” she says. “For example, how many trips you would like to take a year. Create a realistic budget to live that lifestyle.”

