How to Handle Vacation Plans (Including Your Summer Vacation) During COVID-19

If you had grand plans to add some stamps to your passport in summer 2020, you might be disappointed. Many countries will likely keep their current rules requiring people arriving into the country to undergo a 14-day quarantine in place until the coronavirus crisis is definitively over, and who wants to spend their entire vacation stuck in a hotel room?

“We’re going to come out of the gate slowly,” Greenberg says. “International travel is DOA until January, so for the next three to six months, people will stay in their comfort zone with one-tank trips, under 300 miles away.”

Greenberg expects people to crowd into national parks and state parks, so he recommends heading off the beaten path. “Rediscover the small towns of America,” he says. “You don’t have to go to the Statue of Liberty to say you’ve been in New York state—there are different ways to see a city and to see a state. Look for two-lane country roads and stop where you want to stop. You’re probably going to have an amazing time.”