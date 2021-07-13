Want to Go on Vacation More Often? Be a Frugal Traveler

1 Travel during the off-season.

One of the easiest ways to be a frugal traveler is to travel during the off-season. When you visit your vacation destination during the non-peak travel dates, flight and hotel prices are often slashed.

For instance, Florida's off-season is July to August (which may seem strange since it's known as the Sunshine State, but there is such thing as too much sun). The main FL tourist season runs from December to the end of April, so vacationing during the extra-hot summer will save you a ton if you can handle that sun. Flip this script if you want to visit, say, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; this beach town's peak season is summertime, and rates will plummet during the winter.

Pinpointing off-season times that are cheaper but still safe (i.e., you don't want to head to a destination during a season it's prone to hurricanes or sandstorms just because it's cheaper) requires a little bit of research, but it's definitely worth the effort. When the off-season is, exactly depends on where you plan to visit.

Do your research and travel during the off-season to save money and avoid the crowds, too.