You Should Try a Toe-Dip Trip This Summer—Here’s How to Do It

In what feels like another lifetime, it wasn’t unheard of to set up a flight alert and book a last-minute ticket to the city or country of your wanderlust dreams. For business travelers, hitting the road was about as second nature as it gets. Now, though, since you’re out of practice, it could help to reserve a tad more time for researching and planning your trip, Nathan suggests.

Since your priorities have changed and you likely now value safety and cleaning protocols over a buzzing dining scene, you will need to comb through reviews and check hotels’ webpages. Crafting your trip in detail will give you a better sense of control, making the experience less stressful. Plus, you may also find hidden gems in your vacation spot that stimulate the economy, too.

“Take time during your planning stage to find lodging, restaurants, and locally run attractions [that] benefit the community,” Nathan recommends. “Small businesses in the tourism industry have taken a hit during the pandemic—if you’re returning to travel, supporting the local economy of the place you’re visiting can make a real difference.”