Real Simple Life Travel Travel Planning Ski Trip Packing Checklist Ski Trip Packing Checklist Use this cheat sheet to remind yourself of what you need to pack. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print purple ski boots Credit: iStock Accessories Checklist Glasses and/or contanct lenses, if necessary (bring an extra pair, too) Slippers Sunglasses Clothing Checklist Gloves or mittens Heavy sweaters Long underwear Neck warmer or scarf Snow boots Turtlenecks Warm hat Waterproof ski jacket Waterproof ski pants (choose pants made of tightly woven nylon, polyester, or Thinsulate) Waterproof socks (look for wool-blend socks that wick away moisture to keep feet warm and dry) Equipment Checklist Alarm clock Batteries for small electronics and cameras Camera (and film, if needed) Electronics chargers for your cell phone, camera, video camera, and laptop Hair dryer (unless the hotel or ski house will supply one) Headphones for watching in-flight movies iPod and iPod dock Poles Ski bag Ski boots Ski goggles Ski lock Skis Video camera Health and Beauty Items Checklist Antibacterial wipes Body lotion Comb and brush Contact lens solution, if needed Deodorant Face cleanser First aid kit, including gas-relief tablets, antacid, antidiarrheal medicine, antihistamine for allergies, bandages, candied ginger for motion sickness, mild laxative, non-aspirin pain reliever, thermometer in a hard case Floss Lip balm (choose one with SPF 15) Moisturizer Personal-hygiene items Prescriptions Razors Shampoo and conditioner Shaving gel Soap Sunscreen (pack at least one all-purpose sunscreen with SPF 15) Toothbrush Toothpaste Miscellaneous Checklist Addresses of friends and family for postcards Healthy snacks, such as chewy granola bars, dried fruit, mini bagels, nuts, and pretzels Maps and directions (try randmcnally.com) Money (cash, ATM cards, traveler's checks) Photograph of luggage contents in case of loss Printouts of reservations Travel journal Travel pillow and blanket Ziploc bags for stowing small liquid containers at airports