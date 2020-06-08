“Safecations” Are This Summer's Smartest Travel Trend—Here’s How to Plan Yours

Travelocity experts have lately noticed an upward trend in last-minute bookings—about zero to three days out (for perspective, the most popular booking window is typically 21 to 30 days, per Travelocity insights). Totally understandable, given the uncertainty of the moment: Since new information emerges every day, people are waiting as long as possible to decide whether or not they’ll make moves.

But while the biggest upsides to booking last minute are flexibility and peace of mind, travel experts actually encourage thinking ahead and booking at least 60 days out, if you already know when and where you're going. This is because you can expect to see good values on airfare and travel—you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to take advantage of coupons or deals from many travel providers.

Another downside to down-to-the-wire booking: “As demand for travel picks back up again, you might not have as much availability in inventory,” Travelocity shares. “Especially as many hotel providers are limiting the number of occupants or rooms they fill due to COVID-19. You might not want to wait until the last minute if there’s a property or neighborhood you really want to be in.”

