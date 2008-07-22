Real Simple Life Travel Travel Planning Safari Packing Checklist Safari Packing Checklist Use this cheat sheet to remind yourself of what you need to pack. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Stacked suitcases Credit: Tara Donne Accessories Checklist Backpack Comfortable walking shoes or hiking boots Glasses and/or contact lenses, if needed (bring an extra pair, too) Safari or sun hat Sunglasses Clothing Checklist Clothing in neutral colors (avoid bright colors and whites, which can distract animals) Equipment Checklist Batteries for small electronics and cameras Binoculars Camera (and film, if needed) Chargers for your cell phone, camera, video camera, and laptop Headphones for watching in-flight movies iPod Mosquito netting (browse adventure retailers such as rei.com for options) Reusable water bottle Small compass Video camera Health and Beauty Items Checklist Antibacterial wipes Body lotion Comb and brush Contact lens solution, if needed Deodorant Face cleanser First aid kit, including gas-relief tablets, antacid, antidiarrheal medicine, antihistamine for allergies, bandages, candied ginger for motion sickness, mild laxative, non-aspirin pain reliever, thermometer in a hard case Floss Insect repellent Lip balm (choose one with SPF 15) Malaria tablets Personal-hygiene items Prescriptions Razors Shampoo and conditioner Shaving gel Soap Sunscreen (at least one all-purpose sunscreen with SPF 15) Toothbrush Toothpaste Miscellaneous Checklist Addresses of friends and family for postcards ATM cards (check to see if your bank has international ATM locations to avoid high fees, and let your bank know you'll be traveling abroad before you leave) Bird and animal guidebooks Contact information Credit cards Driver's license Health-insurance card (check to see if your health-care provider has an overseas partner, and consider locating a medical facility near where you'll be, in case of emergency) Healthy snacks (chewy granola bars, dried fruit, mini bagels, nuts, and pretzels) Local guidebooks Maps (try randmcnally.com) Money belt Money conversion chart Passport Photocopies of passport Photograph of luggage contents in case of loss Printouts of reservations Translation dictionary Travel journal Travel pillow and blanket Vaccination certificate Ziploc bags for stowing small liquid containers at airports