RV Rentals Are Booming for Summer 2020—Here's How to Get in on This Road Trip Alternative

According to Young, renting an RV and plotting out a summer road trip can be a much easier experience than you'd expect. The very first step is to think about what you want out of an RV—be it style (like a tricked-out old-school Westfalia) or more function (like a house-on-wheels-style Winnebago)—and search for it on rental websites like Outdoorsy.

Next it's time to think about where to go, but, as Young notes, you don’t need to look far. “We’re encouraging folks to use this opportunity to check out what’s in their own [locale],” she says. “While it may be tempting to check the big, iconic national parks off your list, there are smaller national parks and monuments with less traffic, and in some cases, that are even more beautiful than the popular parks. You’ll have an easier time avoiding crowds in those areas.”

Avoiding crowds makes for a more pleasant and convenient trip experience, of course, but it's also more conducive to exercising safe social distancing protocol.