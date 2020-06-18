How to (Safely) Take a Road Trip During Coronavirus

Follow recommended hygiene practices: Whenever you have close proximity to other people, especially if you or they aren’t wearing masks, you’re going to be at higher risk, Jordan says. Yet you can greatly reduce that risk by wearing a mask when you’re in public, maintaining physical distance between you and people outside your group whenever possible (the CDC recommends at least six feet), and washing your hands often, preferably with soap and water. However, in situations where you can’t wash your hands, sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol, per the CDC) is effective, he says.

Take extra steps when pumping gas: Those handles for pumping gas have been touched by so many people that it’s little wonder they can harbor high amounts of germs, COVID-19 included. To protect yourself, wear gloves while pumping gas (just don’t touch your cell phone or face when wearing the gloves) and throw them into a trash can immediately after, Dr. Soni says. And instead of going inside to pay, choose the pay-at-the-pump option.

Double down on sanitizing accommodations: While many accommodations have implemented strict policies for sanitizing between guests—they’re also usually willing to share them, so do ask, Jordan says—it can’t hurt to use your own sanitizing wipes. Focus on cleaning high-touch, high-traffic areas like light switches, door handles, and bathroom sinks. Don’t forget to clean those hands any time you’ve touched public surfaces like elevator buttons (one reason to use the stairs if possible), door handles, and gym equipment. Also, handle your own luggage and opt out of daily housekeeping, if that’s still an option.

Be a cautious diner: Before going out to eat, check that the restaurant is set up to allow physical distance between guests and that restaurant employees are wearing masks. Most restaurants are happy to share their virus-related policies and procedures, so call or check their website or social media. And whenever possible, request an outside table.

“Outdoor seating is preferable to eating indoors, as airflow and dispersion outside can help limit exposure to droplets from other diners,” Jordan says. Also, try to wear your mask whenever you’re not sitting at your table, Dr. Soni says. If dining in doesn’t seem worth the risk, eliminate as much contact as possible and order takeout or go through the drive-through and then find a fun spot to eat outdoors.

Look for attractions that minimize risks: When planning activities, look for outdoor attractions or places that require employees and visitors to wear masks.