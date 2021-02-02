What Your Summer Vacation Might Look Like This Year

Right now, COVID-19 vaccine demand is a lot higher than supply, but experts have said that they expect vaccines to be more available in late spring—which puts you in better shape for a vacation toward the end of summer.

As international destinations reopen to travelers, they may require proof of vaccination for entry, so having that vaccination card could be your ticket to heading out of the country. "I think it all comes down to the vaccine," Moynihan says. "Vaccines are already required for entry in parts of the world— like yellow fever for Kenya. Travelers will need to plan for it."