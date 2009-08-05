6 Last-Minute Vacation Strategies

If you want a little R&R (rafting and rock climbing) out of your vacation, it’s not too late to join a group. Even if the tour you want is full, “often there are last-minute cancellations due to injuries or people simply backing out, so call the company and ask to be put on a cancellation list,” says Beth Blair, who blogs as DesertMama on travelingmamas.com. Also, visit outdoortrips.info, which lists last-minute deals on everything from safaris to snorkeling. Find one that entices you, and click through to the excursion guide's site to book.