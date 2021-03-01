How to Pick the Best Place to Retire for You

Maybe you’ve always loved visiting Florida in the winters. Or perhaps you dream of snowy cabin life in Montana. When most folks think about retiring, their minds stray toward places that they’ve vacationed in or visited.

And that’s a good starting point, says Dave Hughes, retiree and author of three books on engineering your best retirement lifestyle. But you’ll want to dig deeper.

“It’s rare that places that make great vacation destinations make great retirement destinations,” he says. “When you go to a place on vacation, you’re escaping for a week, right? Whereas when you go to live there, you’re probably not going to spend every day on the beach. And of course, then you’re going to have to deal with tourists.”

Hughes also says vacation destinations are geared toward tourists and aren’t always top-notch when it comes to the amenities you’d expect for daily life.

Jody D’Agostini, CFP, an Equitable advisor, says to focus on your life planning first and foremost.

“You need to like where you live and have people to share your retirement with. Look at the local amenities such as arts and entertainment, retail, libraries, and civic organizations,” she says. “Sometimes a local university will give you a place to continue as a life-long learner.”

If you’re religious, you’ll likely be interested in finding a spiritual community when you relocate.

“You might drop in at the new location for a service and meet the church leaders to see if this new community suits you,” D’Agostini says.