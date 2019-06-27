The onset of summer means warm-weather getaways are officiallya thing, and new hotel booking data from Hopper could mean you're in for your most affordable vacation yet. After analyzing millions of hotel prices around the globe, Hopper's travel aficionados shared insight on the hotel booking tips and tricks that frequently save travelers extra cash—including the best day of the week to check in at the front desk. Get the best bang for your buck before the start of your next vacation with these hotel booking tips from the pros.

1. Check In on a Sunday

Consider the start date of your vacation if you want to save some cash. In general, Hopper found that Sunday is the least expensive day of the week to begin your stay at a hotel. In fact, settling in on a Sunday can save travelers up to 19% on overall room rates, compared to mid-week check ins. Hopper's data further revealed that Tuesday is often the most expensive day of the week to check into a hotel, especially in populous cities that experience a high proportion of weekday business traffic.

2. Book Hotels 1-2 Weeks in Advance in Larger Cities

Size matters, especially when it comes to the population of your destination. Travelers headed to larger, more business travel-heavy cities (think Chicago, Boston, and New York City) should book hotels 1-2 weeks in advance of their stay for optimal pricing. That's because hotel prices in these cities tend to drop in the 3 months prior to check-in, and the cheapest room rates are available at the very last minute.

In smaller cities that experience a higher concentration of leisure travelers (think St. Petersburg, Orlando, and Phoenix) Hopper suggests reserving your room 2-3 months in advance. Accommodations located in popular weekend getaways like these offer the best rates 3 months in advance of check in, and prices often spike for last-minute bookers.

3. Call the Hotel Directly to Secure Cheaper Rates