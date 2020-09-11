How Holiday Travel Will Be Different This Year

Last year, McLemore and her husband’s extended families, totaling nearly 30 people, gathered together in a big holiday house outside of L.A., where they did festive activities like seeing holiday lights, going to church, and visiting Disneyland.

“This year, there’s no way we’re doing that,” McLemore says. “As much as [we love] our extended family, [people] are going to go for something more intimate.”

She predicts holidays this year will be spent with nuclear families or with your “bubble” (see below). A positive effect of this will, perhaps, be to bring back the true meaning of the holidays.

“There are so many things we won’t get this holiday—the malls won’t be crowded, people won’t be caroling door to door—but so many things to gain from the weird world we live in,” McLemore says. “I foresee it will return us back to the things that matter.”