Money-Saving Holiday Travel Tips
Book Early and Save
This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.
It’s time to decide where you’ll spend each holiday and figure out your travel plans—now. Plan as early as possible to get the best deal on your arrangements, leaving you enough money to get awesome gifts for everyone on your list.
Get started with these tips for booking holiday travel.
Buy Your Tickets Now
Travel fares will only go up and up as the holidays near, so book now. The Bing price predictor will let you know if fares are expected go up or down within the next week, so you can figure out the ideal day to buy. Once you’re ready, check out the best online discount travel sites…and sigh with relief once you’re finally booked. (If for some reason the flight you buy ends up becoming cheaper later on, Yapta can help you get a refund.)
Don’t Drive Yourself to the Airport
Airport parking prices take a steep hike around the holidays (which makes sense, because parking is more in demand). See if a friend can drive you to the airport, call a cab or van, or look into public transportation options.
Get There Early
It sounds obvious, but it’s especially important during the holidays to leave extra time for seasonal travel madness. All your planning will go down the drain if you miss your flight. Assume that there will be tons of traffic and long lines at check-in and security, so be sure to leave extra early. The holidays can be stressful enough—don’t add to it with a mad dash to the departure gate.
Don’t Wrap Your Gifts Ahead of Time
We’re usually big fans of doing everything in advance. But with added security around the holidays, TSA personnel may unwrap presents for inspection. Pack some wrapping paper or gift bags in your luggage and wrap once you land.
Be Smart About Your Suitcase
Don’t fall prey to overweight baggage fees. Pack lightly, weigh your suitcase before leaving so there aren’t any surprises, and register checked bags online before heading to the airport—they often give you a break in the fees if you sign up online. If you’re not lugging a lot of gifts, go minimalist and fly with just your carry-on.
Get Free Upgrades
We say, there’s no harm in trying! If you’re bumped on an oversold flight, try to negotiate for an upgrade on your next flight. If you’re a frequent flier or club member with the airline you’re flying with, you can also try to score an upgrade. Arrive early if you plan to try this; it’s a lot harder to negotiate in a rush.
Fly the Day of the Holiday
This little trick can score you better deals. Most people want to get to their destinations on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, making those flights particularly expensive, and the same goes for Christmas. Check out flights the morning of the holiday itself to see if better deals are available—and tell any skeptical relatives it’s better for your budget.
Plane, Train or Automobile
Don’t disregard other modes of transportation—given how expensive airline tickets are nowadays, it may actually be cheaper to travel by other means. Crunch the numbers, and compare not only the cost, but the amount of time and ease of each method as well. You may find that driving by car, bus or train may actually be your best option—especially since, without air traffic delays, you’ll be more or less guaranteed to arrive when you intended.