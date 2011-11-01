Travel fares will only go up and up as the holidays near, so book now. The Bing price predictor will let you know if fares are expected go up or down within the next week, so you can figure out the ideal day to buy. Once you’re ready, check out the best online discount travel sites…and sigh with relief once you’re finally booked. (If for some reason the flight you buy ends up becoming cheaper later on, Yapta can help you get a refund.)