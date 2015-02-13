6 Historic Homes You Can Vacation In
Stone Mansion
This three-story home was built in 1867, when (supposedly) General Greely Curtis came to Manchester-by-the-Sea looking to build his mansion. Today, it’s a 40-acre private lot, and many of the furnishings are true to the original house. The staircase, one of the home’s prominent historical features, came from John Hancock’s home in Boston. If you’re a history or literature buff, you’ll love the bookshelves full of 19th century novels.
New Orleans Treme – Lafitte House
Built in 1882 and located near the French Quarter, this home retains much of its charm—with antique furniture, stained glass windows, high ceilings, and French doors. It’s perfect for a large family gathering, since it can sleep up to 15 people, but it’s divided into suites if you’re traveling with a smaller group.
Dryden House
This three-story Victorian home was built in 1912 and is located in Sea Cottage Addition, a registered historic district in Cape Charles. It's finally open for rental after more than a year of renovations. With a wraparound porch, beachfront views, and close proximity to the town center, it’s ideal for a summer vacation.
Galveston Rental House
This historic home has a real claim to fame—it weathered and survived the Great Storm of 1900, a Category 4 hurricane that hit Galveston and was one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history. Much of the home’s original architecture from 1893 remains intact, and its furnishings and antique decor all come from local Galveston shops.
Demory-Wortman Home
Built in 1848, this home was originally a two-story log cabin, but was renovated in 1900 and the logs were enclosed in the home. The house has plenty of modern amenities, but you can still see some of the original log walls. It sleeps 10 people, so it’s perfect for a multiple-family vacation. Additionally, the home is part of the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship, so guests have access to Blue Ridge hiking trails and other outdoor activities.
Nantucket Town House
This historic house is located in the Historic District of Nantucket, and is actually a Captain’s house from 1860. The plank pine floors and plaster walls are all original, and many of the antiques are from the original period when the home was built. Despite restorations, the house maintains the formal design of a captain’s quarters.
