Built in 1848, this home was originally a two-story log cabin, but was renovated in 1900 and the logs were enclosed in the home. The house has plenty of modern amenities, but you can still see some of the original log walls. It sleeps 10 people, so it’s perfect for a multiple-family vacation. Additionally, the home is part of the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship, so guests have access to Blue Ridge hiking trails and other outdoor activities.



For more photos and booking information, visit FlipKey.