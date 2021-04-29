A Gas Shortage Could Impact Your Summer Plans—Here's What You Need to Know

We've survived through toilet paper, bicycle, and meat shortages over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the latest potential source of concern—gasoline—could have an impact on your summer plans. CNN reported yesterday that the concerns about shortage have nothing to do with gasoline supply—but everything to do with a shortage of qualified truck drivers to get the gas from the refineries to the stations.

The upshot? You could find gas stations running dry this summer. "Demand for truckers is very high, and with gasoline demand rebounding, it's been a challenge in some areas of the country where gasoline demand was especially brisk—like spring break destinations—for stations to stay ahead of the demand with fewer truckers," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The issue this summer won't be the gasoline itself—refineries have ample capacity thus far—but with drivers who have hazmat certification who can move the gasoline."

This shortage could lead to gas station closures, which could impact your summer plans—just as more Americans are feeling more comfortable hitting the road for vacations. Here's what you need to know.