What You Need to Know About Taking a Road Trip in an Electric Car

It's much easier to map out charging pit stops in advance

As I quickly learned, opting to wing it meant that I ended up pulling off the highway, using my phone to search for a charger, and driving an additional 15 minutes to get there. The handy Chargeway app gives you a much better read on what's near you than other apps I tried—and lets you set your car type so it only shows chargers your electric car can use.

You can also use its trip planner tool to input temperature, current charge, and destination and it'll tell you how much additional charge you need to make it to your next destination.

