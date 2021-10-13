7 Easy Ways to Make Your Next Trip More Eco-Friendly

Optimize your flights

Flying produces a literal ton of carbon emissions, but there are ways to make that impact smaller.

You can look on Google Flights to see how your chosen itinerary's carbon footprint compares to other flight combos. (Hint: Nonstops are better, as landings and takeoffs use more fuel than staying aloft.)

Most of the airlines have made commitments to reduce carbon emissions by using newer, more energy-efficient planes, investing in sustainable aviation fuel, and investing in carbon offsets and carbon capture programs to help reduce their impact.