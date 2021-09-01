Carry-On Luggage Rules: Everything You Can (and Can't) Bring With You on the Plane
Not sure what you can and can't bring on a plane in your carry-on bag? The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) carry-on rules and regulations can seem confusing, but this trusty luggage restriction checklist is here to help make packing for your next flight a breeze. Here's what's allowed in a carry-on bag, what you should pack in a checked bag, and what you're better off leaving at home.
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images