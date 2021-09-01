Carry-On Luggage Rules: Everything You Can (and Can't) Bring With You on the Plane

Nonflammable liquids, gels, and aerosols—including food, drinks, and toiletries—in quantities of 3.4 ounces or less.

Nearly all liquids (like beverages, contact lens solution, shampoo, makeup products, liquid medicine, nail polish, perfume/cologne, face toner); gels (like hair gel, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, face serum); and aerosols (products dispensed in a pressurized spray can or bottle, like hairspray, dry shampoo, or spray-on deodorant)—are allowed in your carry-on luggage. However, all liquid, gel, or aerosol items you carry on (including food and drink) must be in a 3.4-ounce or smaller container and fit together in one single, quart-size, clear, zippered plastic bag. So, if you have a 6-ounce tub of lotion, and you've already used more than half of it up, you still are not allowed to bring it through TSA security and onto the plane. However, exceptions to these rules can include medically necessary liquids, such as insulin and baby formula.