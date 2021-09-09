10 Surprisingly Affordable Destinations for Fall Travel

Cancun, Mexico

October through November is known as the "shoulder season" in Cancun—the period of time between peak and off-peak travel. This is a great time to score great deals on flights and all-inclusive resorts, including Cancun favorite Garza Blanca, which is offering a fall sale right now (plus up to two kids stay for free).

And while the Yucatan Peninsula's wet season extends through October, most rain showers occur for minutes during the middle of the day—a great time to eat lunch or take a nap. Overall, you won't break the bank much by choosing Cancun if you want an international getaway right now.