The 10 Best Affordable Destinations for Winter Travel

Knights Key, Fla.

Once the "end of the line" before the Overseas Railroad extended itself all the way to Key West, this island is now considered smack dab in the middle of the Florida Keys. And while, yes, the Keys can get plenty busy (and pricey) in the winter months thanks to the droves fleeing colder climes, if you play your cards right you can absolutely snap up deals during this still sunny season.

For one thing, skip the ever-expensive Key West, as well as the second-most popular key, Islamorada, or "Purple Island"—the latter is just a 1.5-hour drive from Miami and consistently crowded. Instead, head to the middle keys such as Knights, where local luxury resort Isla Bella drops as low as $311 for weeknights in early December (before skyrocketing back up to per-night pricing close to $3,000 around New Year's).

"The Middle Keys is one of the best-kept secrets in the Florida Keys, yet so easy to reach by plane or car and more affordable than a trip to the Caribbean," says Justin Nels, area managing director of Isla Bella Beach Resort, noting that Isla Bella's "daily programming and complimentary amenities like kayaks and bikes" make the stay extra worthwhile (and within budget).

While you're there, head to nearby Blue Spring State Park, which is a popular winter destination for some unusual fellow travelers: manatees. There's even one named Isla Bella; see if you can spot her in the warm winter waters.