How to Make Sure Trip Planning Doesn’t Ruin Your Relationship

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

Traveling can be incredibly romantic; sweethearts often head abroad for destination weddings, epic honeymoons, and fairytale-worthy getaways. And a lot of young, single people actually hope to find The One while traveling abroad.

That being said, a new report by the travel comparison tool, Liligo, shows that travel habits can bring a swift end to all those warm, rosy feelings.

Liligo found at least one in 12 Americans have gotten into a fight with a significant other because of poor travel planning. And nearly 25 percent of Americans agree that a difference in travel habits is a deal breaker.

Liligo’s U.S. marketing director, Eric Urbain, told Travel + Leisure about the travel habits most likely to put a strain on relationship.

The Trouble Starts Before Your Trip is Booked

Most travel conflicts arise when in the planning stages—only 35 percent of Americans would trust their significant other to plan a vacation.

“Some people like to plan out every detail,” Urbain said, “while others like [to] go with the flow.” Whether you’re feeling micro-managed or furious that your partner would rather sleep on a park bench than book even one hotel room, things can start getting tense before you’ve even packed your suitcase.

And if you have completely different interests—one individual likes extreme sports (in extreme destinations) while the other prefers lazy afternoons on the beach sipping slushy cocktails—you’re bound to have a hiccup. Or two. “It’s important to talk about [how you plan to spend your time] in advance,” added Urbain.

You Can’t Agree on How to Spend Your Time

Even time management habits can cause friction. “Being out of sync will definitely put some strain on the trip, and your relationship,” he observed. If your partner wanted to go for a sunrise bike ride, breakfast by the sea, or hit the museum for the first tour of the day, you’d better believe he or she will be pissed when you wake up after noon.

The Vacation is Too Expensive

“I think the biggest issue can arise around [money],” Urbain said. “This is often the biggest cause of conflict in a relationship, which simply comes to the forefront when a couple is on vacation.”

Other studies have corroborated this data. A poll taken this summer by the car rental company, Holiday Autos, found that as many as 17 percent of couples argue about spending too much money on vacation. Sadly, only fights about spending too much time together were more common.

Everything About the Airport Will Start a Fight

Apparently, the fighting often begins before you even arrive at your destination. According to Holiday Autos, “struggling with bags” set off the first fight for 24 percent of couples. Quarrels were also sparked by getting lost in the airport and by those infuriating airport lines (who can blame them?).