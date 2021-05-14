6 Romantic Trips for Couples to Take the Second It's Safe to Travel Again

The pandemic has made life feel like Groundhog Day. However, as restrictions lift and visiting public places and doing group activities becomes less worrisome, you two should consider a new hobby or sport during your vacation. Not only does this keep things interesting and create memories, but it gives your brains something fresh to focus on (rather than how loudly your spouse is chewing). Try learning how to surf, go heli-skiing for the first time or take a couples cooking class, recommends Clark Winter, the chief operating officer of Heli.

"Through these types of experiences, couples are laughing together and encouraging one another along the way. Trying something new together helps strengthen connections and gives couples fun stories—and photos—to look back on and share with others," Winter says. "And if everyone has fun, it might just lead to more adventures around the world together to pursue this new hobby."

Splurge

If the Great American West is calling your name and you have some travel budget to burn, book your stay at Dunton Hot Springs, located in the San Juan Mountains near Telluride, Co. This cozy property offers you a choice of 12 luxury log cabins, all of which were hand-built and boast gorgeous views. To keep you and your partner active and learning, you can book a number of seasonal activities, including horseback riding in the Rockies, mountain biking, rock climbing, rafting on the Animas Rivers, a photography class, an archeological day tour, and tons much more. As a bonus, your nightly rate includes all meals and beverages.

Save

For a less expensive, yet no-less-fantastic experience, head south to the Marriott Cancun Resort. It overlooks the Caribbean Sea and is a cool 15 minutes from the international airport. While you're on property, you can book a mezcal tasting, a poke bowl or sushi rolling class, or swim with whale sharks, and much more.