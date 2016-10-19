The Coolest Snapchat Geofilters Across America
Did your favorite make the list?
Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images
This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.
Travelers using Snapchat have the opportunity to collect something way cheaper than souvenirs: geofilters. Whether they’re ready-made or design-your-own, these digital transparent overlays provide fun context for your photos—and, when screen-shotted, something to remember your time traveling.
Below, some of our favorite Snapchat geofilters from across the United States.
Geofilter for Austin, Texas
Geofilter for Iowa
Geofilter for Hayward, Wisconsin
Geofilter for Soho in New York City, New York
Geofilter for the Niagara Falls
