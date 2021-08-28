Some may call it a quirk, but I instead call it a way of life—my shoes can't touch my clothes in my suitcase. This statement makes it sound like I truly believe my shoes are filthy, and that's actually not the case. I don't live in a city, and when I'm not traveling, the bottoms of my shoes are typically relegated to relatively clean suburban sidewalks, the aisles of Target, and the plush mats in my car. Still, the idea of my clean shirts, jeans, and workout gear bumping up against the bottoms of my sandals, flats, and sneakers in a zippered carry-on was enough to send chills down my spine. But two years ago, I leaned into a late night Amazon search and discovered these best-selling travel shoe bags—and I never knew I could feel such relief from a $12 purchase.