My Shoes Cannot Touch My Clothes in My Suitcase, so I Don't Pack Without These Best-Selling Travel Bags
Some may call it a quirk, but I instead call it a way of life—my shoes can't touch my clothes in my suitcase. This statement makes it sound like I truly believe my shoes are filthy, and that's actually not the case. I don't live in a city, and when I'm not traveling, the bottoms of my shoes are typically relegated to relatively clean suburban sidewalks, the aisles of Target, and the plush mats in my car. Still, the idea of my clean shirts, jeans, and workout gear bumping up against the bottoms of my sandals, flats, and sneakers in a zippered carry-on was enough to send chills down my spine. But two years ago, I leaned into a late night Amazon search and discovered these best-selling travel shoe bags—and I never knew I could feel such relief from a $12 purchase.
I was drawn to the Yamiu travel shoe bags for several reasons, and one of them was the cost. The bags are sold as a set, rather than individually, which means each bag in the set of four is only $3. Plus, not only do all four of the bags include zipper closures, but they're nylon and waterproof. Sand doesn't stick to them (a major plus for frequent beachgoers), and they easily and quickly wipe clean.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Another great feature of the bags is the sizes. Each set of four arrives with two standard bags (9 by 4.7 by 9.8 inches) and two extra-large bags (9 by 4.7 by 12.2 inches). According to Yamiu, both work for women's heels and men's shoes up to a size 14. What I love the most about the sizes of the bags is that I can fit up to two pairs of shoes (sometimes more if I'm packing sandals) in the extra-large bags, which allows me to save space.
Though I have yet to try the bags for anything other than storing my shoes, Yamiu highlights that you can also use the bags to store wet towels or bathing suits. You can even use one as a makeup bag or as a waterproof extra layer to protect clothes from coming in contact with any bottles that may leak during transit, too. And in case you're hoping to read additional reviews before ordering some, these shoppers feel the same way about the bags as I do.
"These bags are great," said one five-star reviewer. "I easily put women's size 8 Under Armour running shoes and flip flops inside with room for another pair of flat sandals. I shoved my husband's size 11 running shoes and his flip flops in another. It comes with four bags, simple black, good zipper, and the ability to hang them as it has a handle/tab on one end. The ultimate test was when I laid a bag in the sink and sprayed it with water. The inside was dry."
"I put four pairs of shoes into the big bag to travel to Sweden," added another reviewer. "Tennis shoes, water shoes, and two pairs of sandals. It's great because it saves room in [your] suitcase and keeps the bottoms of shoes off clothes. The material seems very sturdy...I really like these bags and highly recommend them."
If you happen to pack like you're playing a game of Tetris and want to keep your shoes a safe distance away from your clothes, I cannot recommend the Yamiu travel shoe bags more highly. The price, quality, and peace of mind all receive top marks, and I think you will agree with me and the more than 5,300 other customers who gave them five-star ratings that they're simply worth the $12 investment.