Savvy Travel Supplies
Luggage Tags
Use these cheeky tags to easily spot your luggage on the carousel or distinguish one family member’s bag from another. Unfortunately, the colors shown are no longer available.
To buy: $10 for six, uncommongoods.com.
All-in-One Air Jump Power by Energizer
Keep your road trip moving along by stashing this gadget in the trunk. It can inflate your vehicle’s tires, charge a cell phone, even restart a car battery.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
TSA Luggage Lock Set
No need to buy new luggage in order to protect it and adhere to the new TSA regulations. Airport security has a universal key that will allow them to inspect your bag without breaking this lock.
To buy: $15 for two, llbean.com.
Digital Luggage Scale
No one likes to be sprung with extra fees at the airport because of baggage weight limitations. Know ahead of time just how much your bags weigh with this digital luggage scale.
To buy: $30, brookstone.com.
Polaroid Instant Mobile Printer
Summer vacations provide plenty of print-worthy photo ops. Thanks to this mobile photo printer, you can leave Grandma with a few snapshots without stopping at the store.
To buy: $100, store.polaroid.com.
I’m OK! Set
Minor mishap? This bright, pocket-sized first aid kit comes with two-dozen bandages, antiseptic swabs, and a small cold pack for bumps or bruises.
To buy: $21, kabaproducts.com.
F1 Spacepak
Skip baggage check with this ingenious pack, which compresses clothes, complete with labeled compartments to keep the clean and dirty clothes separate. Unfortunately, the color shown is no longer available.
To buy: $46, flight001.com.
Violight VIO200 Travel Toothbrush Sanitizer
Who wants to get sick on vacation? Transport your toothbrush in this case, press the button to release germicidal UV light, and, within minutes, voilá! A fresh, sanitized toothbrush.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
