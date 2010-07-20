Savvy Travel Supplies

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
uncommongoods.com
Whether you’re hopping on a flight or driving across country with the family in tow, use these smart tools to ensure a smooth trip.
Luggage Tags

uncommongoods.com

Use these cheeky tags to easily spot your luggage on the carousel or distinguish one family member’s bag from another. Unfortunately, the colors shown are no longer available.

To buy: $10 for six, uncommongoods.com.

All-in-One Air Jump Power by Energizer

cambriacove.com

Keep your road trip moving along by stashing this gadget in the trunk. It can inflate your vehicle’s tires, charge a cell phone, even restart a car battery.

To buy: $100, amazon.com.

TSA Luggage Lock Set

llbean.com

No need to buy new luggage in order to protect it and adhere to the new TSA regulations. Airport security has a universal key that will allow them to inspect your bag without breaking this lock.

To buy: $15 for two, llbean.com.

Digital Luggage Scale

brookstone.com

No one likes to be sprung with extra fees at the airport because of baggage weight limitations. Know ahead of time just how much your bags weigh with this digital luggage scale.

To buy: $30, brookstone.com.

Polaroid Instant Mobile Printer

store.polaroid.com

Summer vacations provide plenty of print-worthy photo ops. Thanks to this mobile photo printer, you can leave Grandma with a few snapshots without stopping at the store.

To buy: $100, store.polaroid.com.

I’m OK! Set

kabaproducts.com

Minor mishap? This bright, pocket-sized first aid kit comes with two-dozen bandages, antiseptic swabs, and a small cold pack for bumps or bruises.

To buy: $21, kabaproducts.com.

F1 Spacepak

flight001.com

Skip baggage check with this ingenious pack, which compresses clothes, complete with labeled compartments to keep the clean and dirty clothes separate. Unfortunately, the color shown is no longer available.

To buy: $46, flight001.com.

Violight VIO200 Travel Toothbrush Sanitizer

amazon.com

Who wants to get sick on vacation? Transport your toothbrush in this case, press the button to release germicidal UV light, and, within minutes, voilá! A fresh, sanitized toothbrush.

To buy: $25, amazon.com.

