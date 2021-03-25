This Is Not a Drill: Away’s Second-Ever Sale Is Here, and the Markdowns Are Good

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and that's never more true than when something that rarely gets discounted goes on sale. If you missed its first-ever markdowns last September, Away just started another sale, and best-sellers are 30 percent off. Suffice to say, it's a sale you won't want to miss.
Styles in the surprise sale include popular carry-on suitcases that come with a battery pack, a tote bag that sold more than 1,000 units in its first month, and backpacks that once had a 9,000-person waitlist. Even the Away x Serena Williams collection is on sale right now.
Away's celeb-loved suitcases have become iconic at this point. A-listers like Elizabeth Banks, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde are all fans of its luggage, according to the brand, alongside thousands of shoppers who love its simple yet classic designs.
To buy: from $157; awaytravel.com.
With its huge collection of luggage and bags, Away's products are ready for weekend getaways, road trips, and international travel (even if you're not). The Carry-On suitcase fits easily in the overhead cabins on most major airlines and cars with small trunks and comes with a battery pack that charges your phone. The Carry-On's hard shell protects everything inside, and shoppers can't stop raving about its "smooth," "quiet," and "durable" wheels.
The Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, the Large, and the Expandable Carry-On that's made with a water-resistant nylon material and fits even more than the original hard-shell Carry-On are all 30 percent off, too. Want something without wheels? Take a look at the Weekender and the Everywhere Bag.
If you're preparing to return to the office, you can grab the Latitude and Longitude totes, which can fit notebooks, chargers, laptops, and more. The leather totes are exceptionally travel-friendly because they have removable straps that attach to Away's suitcase handles. The sale also includes the Mini cases, made for toiletries like skincare and contact lens cases.
Away's sale runs through Tuesday, March 30, but you'll want to shop before then: Popular items from a sale as rare as this are bound to be gone in a flash. Check out nine not-to-miss deals from Away's sale below.