Travel Products

I’m a Frequent Flier and This Affordable Suitcase Has Survived All My Cross-Country Trips
Affordable, durable, functional—what more do you need in a suitcase?
Target's Colorful New Luggage Line Helps Travelers Pack Smarter
Open Story hits stores on February 9.
This $19 Collapsible Cutting Board Is Basically Three Tools in One
It transforms into a colander and mixing bowl.
7 Simple Ways to Make a Hotel Room Feel Like Home
Transform your hotel room into a home away from home with these smart products.
I Walked Almost 50,000 Steps (in 4 Days) in These Travel Shoes, and My Feet Have Never Been Happier
Miles and miles of walking were no match for these super comfortable sneakers.