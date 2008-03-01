Close

How to Pack Anything By Sara Reistad-Long Skip gallery slides Save ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Tara Donne Smart strategies for stowing your belongings, from accessories to sleepwear. Start Slideshow Accessories (Earrings, Necklaces, Scarves) Tara Donne Keep necklaces protected and kink-free "by threading them through drinking straws, then putting the filled straws in toothbrush holders," says Anne McAlpin, author of Pack It Up .

. Store earrings in a day-of-the-week pill container, or cut out a small cardboard square and punch them through.

Put all the jewelry you intend to wear with a certain outfit in a sandwich bag and pin it to one of the clothing items.

Toss silk scarves near the top of your bag to prevent them from getting crushed. Belts For narrow belts: Wind them into coils and place each one in a zipper-sealed bag. Put every bag in a shoe.

For larger versions: Fit them around the edges of your bag. Their size and width make them less likely to snake about.

1 of 3 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Blouses, Shirts, Tees Tara Donne Layer tissue paper or plastic dry-cleaning bags between garments to keep them smooth. (Clothes wrinkle when they rub against one another.)

Put nice items on top to keep weight off them.

Shirts and blouses will lose their shape if they’re rolled up, but rolling works well for T-shirts, which should go near the bottom of the bag. Books Because of their weight, books tend to shift to the bottom of a suitcase, near the wheels. To prevent them from dragging other items down, start by placing them there. Bras To help preserve their shape, stuff rolled underwear and socks in the cups and seal in a plastic bag. Tuck into the corners of the suitcase. Dresses If a dress is long enough, you can place it directly on top of your pants and “interfold” it (see Pants). Otherwise, keep it near the top―above heavier shirts and sweaters―and fold it as few times as possible.

Either way, slip it into a dry-cleaning or garment bag to prevent it from wrinkling. Jeans Because these are heavy, position them near the wheels, well below any delicate clothing.

Fold them at the waist, then in half, lengthwise. Or roll them, folding at the waist, then rolling upward from the bottom, stopping just below the belt line (because of the zipper and the pockets at the top, rolling jeans all the way adds unnecessary volume). 2 of 3 Applications View All Medicines Tara Donne Put all daily medications, as well as things like contact lenses and glasses, in your hand luggage. Keep prescription drugs in the original containers; the Transportation Security Administration requires you to have proof that they’re yours. Pants Pack at the very bottom of the suitcase, just above the layer that fills the three indentations made by the suitcase pulley (that layer can consist of underwear, workout clothes, and pajamas).

For the first pair, place the waistband against a narrow end of the suitcase and drape the legs over the opposite edge. Position the next pair’s waistband so that it touches the opposite short end of the suitcase. Continue alternating with all the pants, then put all the other items on top. Fold the pant legs over the pile of clothing. This “interfolding,” as packing experts call it, helps prevent trouser creases. Outerwear In the winter, carry on an oversize jacket or parka and bulk up with long-sleeved T-shirts, sweaters, and scarves. Packing a light jacket and several layers is more space-efficient than packing a heavy coat.

Place your jacket toward the bottom of the bag. Store gloves in your coat pockets. Sleepwear Chances are your pajamas are among the things you’ll need first, so put a set in the top layer.

Keep the rest at the bottom, filling in the indentations caused by the suitcase handle. 3 of 3 Applications View All Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close Close Login

Close View image How to Pack Anything

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.