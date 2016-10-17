Tidy Travelers Will Love This Origami-Inspired Suitcase

Never let a disorganized bag ruin your vacation again.

By Melanie Lieberman
Updated October 17, 2016
Advertisement
Ashley Rose via YouTube

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

If nothing hurts your soul more than destroying a perfectly packed suitcase to find your shoes at the very bottom, this luggage set is for you.

RELATED: Gifts That Give Back

Portland-based Oregami Luggage, which ran a campaign on Indiegogo this month, is promising to make that scenario a thing of the past. While the suitcase’s exterior may not look revolutionary, travelers will find organizing trays inside. They zip together and unfold with a single movement, revealing a large compartment underneath—and all of the suitcase’s contents without wrinkling a single shirt.

Best of all, the components aren’t in a set arrangement, so you can unzip, reposition, or remove altogether. Half-width trays, for example, make room in the bottom of the larger suitcase for bulky items like boost or jackets.

RELATED: The World’s Best Islands

Currently, Oregami plans to release a carry-on size spinner suitcase with 360-degree wheels and a telescoping handle, and a large rolling duffel. Both are available in black or fossil. For a limited time, travelers who pledge $199 will receive a carry-on as early as March 2017. The larger suitcase begins at $219, and will come with one half-size tray set.

RELATED: The World’s Best International Airlines

You cannot ride this suitcase like a scooter around the airport. But if you’re more tickled by the idea of a portable dresser than a motor-powered bag, Oregami may be just the ticket.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com