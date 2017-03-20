The Best Bookstore in Every State

Porter Books & Bread (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Head to Porter Books & Bread for a taste of Indianapolis life. The shelves are filled with local authors, their sandwiches and salads feature produce from other local businesses, and their gifts and tchotchkes are sourced from local artisans. Though they spread the Indy love, their own offerings are something to write home about, too. They make their own bread and baked goods and roast all their coffee in-house. What could be more wonderful than the combination of the smells of old books, fragrant coffee beans, and freshly baked bread?

Book recommendation: Dead Drive by Ross Carley. Indianapolis locals will appreciate the featured local scenery and references to familiar landmarks in this excellently written murder mystery novel, says Will Worley, owner.