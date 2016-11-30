All JetBlue Flights Are 20 Percent Cheaper With This Special Discount Code

This article originally appeared on Money.

On Monday, JetBlue and American Airlines launched the first commercial flights to Havana, Cuba, from the U.S. mainland in more than half a century. For JetBlue, the flight was historic for more reasons than one: The new route represented the 100th destination with service from JetBlue.

To celebrate, JetBlue has announced a special two-day sale with a flat 20% off all routes to and from the 100 cities the airline serves. The promotion is valid on flights departing from December 7, 2016, to February 15, 2017, with blackout periods around Christmas and New Year’s (December 16 to January 8). To get the discount, travelers must book flights by November 30 at the latest and enter the code CELEBRATE when searching for airfares.

So how much do flights cost once the discount is applied? Here are some examples, based on one-way fares and midweek travel. Note that the discount applies only to base airfares, and not the pesky mandatory taxes and fees that are tacked on:

Las Vegas to Long Beach from $34 (originally $38)

(originally $38) Fort Lauderdale to Baltimore from $38 (originally $43)

(originally $43) Fort Lauderdale to Detroit from $42 (originally $48)

(originally $48) Boston to Baltimore from $42 (originally $48)

(originally $48) Richmond to Fort Lauderdale from $64 (originally $76)

(originally $76) Buffalo to New York-JFK from $66 (originally $78)

(originally $78) Newark to Orlando from $66 (originally $78)

(originally $78) New York-JFK to New Orleans from $74 (originally $88)

(originally $88) Hartford to Orlando from $74 (originally $88)

(originally $88) Fort Lauderdale to Havana, Cuba from $75 (originally $86)

(originally $86) Denver to New York-JFK from $94 (originally $112)

(originally $112) San Francisco to Boston from $142 (originally $171)

(originally $171) New York-JFK to Havana, Cuba from $160 (originally $192)