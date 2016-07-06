This is next-level glamping—each campsite at the resort (there are five overall in different locations) is assigned a camping “butler,” who can help to plan activities and itineraries and start a fire for you, plus a chef who will prepare meals for the entire camp. Each safari-like tent has amenities like an ensuite bathroom, a comfortable bed, air conditioning, and cell and Internet service. Included with your rate are equipment rentals for fishing and sports, pony rides, mountain bike rentals, and various workshops.



Rates: Starts at $1195 per night (double occupancy, one-bedroom tent), pawsup.com.